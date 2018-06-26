When Amazon Puts Small Objects In Big Boxes, There’s Actually A Good Reason For It

ADVERTISEMENT

You’d be hard pressed to find anyone who hasn’t purchased something from Amazon. The online retail giant generated profits of $3 billion in 2017, which marked an astounding 31 percent increase in revenue from the year before.

And while going through the experience of shopping on Amazon, many buyers have noticed a trend when receiving their purchases. After they order something small from the website, the shoppers sometimes receive it in an extra-large box. But it turns out that the retailer has a good reason for doing so.

In order to move as much product as it does, Amazon has innovated when it comes to order fulfilment measures. For starters, the company had more than half a million employees around the world as of June 2018.

