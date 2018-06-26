When Amazon Puts Small Objects In Big Boxes, There’s Actually A Good Reason For It

By Andrea Marchiano
June 26, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Instagram/the_goldenbox / Instagram/wawa034
Image: Instagram/the_goldenbox / Instagram/wawa034

You’d be hard pressed to find anyone who hasn’t purchased something from Amazon. The online retail giant generated profits of $3 billion in 2017, which marked an astounding 31 percent increase in revenue from the year before.

Image: Instagram/rkvanschepen
Image: Instagram/rkvanschepen

And while going through the experience of shopping on Amazon, many buyers have noticed a trend when receiving their purchases. After they order something small from the website, the shoppers sometimes receive it in an extra-large box. But it turns out that the retailer has a good reason for doing so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
Image: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

In order to move as much product as it does, Amazon has innovated when it comes to order fulfilment measures. For starters, the company had more than half a million employees around the world as of June 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT