When A Blizzard Grounded Their Flight, This Couple FedExed Their Toddler 500 Miles Cross Country

This couple had been hoping for good news about their daughter’s transplant for months. So when they finally received the call they’d been waiting for from the hospital, all they needed to do was get her there. However, accomplishing that wasn’t going to be straightforward.

Nick and Jesse Faris are parents from Memphis with an amazing story. At the beginning of 2016 they had two children: one girl named Rhet, who was adopted from Ethiopia, and another baby girl called Brooklyn.

This story revolves around Brooklyn and her unusual medical condition. Indeed, she was diagnosed with Alagille syndrome before she was adopted by the Farises from China when she was only 12 months old.

