When A Couple Found This Strange Rock On A Beach, They Had No Idea Of How Insanely Valuable It Was

It was spring 2016 and Gary Williams, 48, and his wife Angela, 49, were taking a walk along one of their favorite stretches of beach in Lancashire, England. That beach is Middleton Sands and it looks out onto the Irish Sea. Moreover, it’s not far from the village of Overton where Gary, an engineer, and Angela, a nurse, live.

Middleton Sands is a picturesque, sandy strip popular with hikers and dog walkers, although the Williams were walking on a less visited part of the beach. However, that April day Angela and Gary noticed something rather unpleasant. It was a noxious smell that Gary later described as being like rotting fish.

Their curiosity piqued, the couple followed the unpleasant smell to find its source. What they discovered was a pale lump not quite the size of a football. The lump certainly smelled bad and it had a waxy texture. Furthermore, they actually had an idea of what it might be.

