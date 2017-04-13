When This Farmer And 16 Cows Suddenly Perished, Authorities Discovered The Bizarre Cause Of Death

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a situation that was both puzzling and upsetting. Something had caused the death of not only a large amount of cattle but also a farmer, too. But eventually the coroner realized what had caused the mysterious disaster and finally gave closure to the victim’s family.

The victim in question was 29-year-old Michael Biadasz, a resident of Wisconsin who worked his father’s farm. In fact, Biadasz’s job was also one of his greatest passions. He was always an enthusiastic outdoorsman, to the extent of studying a farming and agriculture course in college.

And the experience paid off. Biadasz became a practiced farmer who combined his work life with his other great love: his family. Indeed, he found a place helping out his father, Robert “Bob” Biadasz, on his dairy farm. Robert said his son would “morning to night farm.”

