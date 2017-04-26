When This Guy Got An Old Tank On Ebay, He Little Knew A $2 Million Fortune Lay Inside

By Suzi Marsh
April 26, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Youtube/Tanks-alot

On a farm in rural England, mechanic Todd Chamberlain is rooting around in the fuel container of an old tank. Eventually, his hand grasps something heavy and cold. He pulls it out, but it isn’t the rusty weaponry he expects to find. Instead, it’s a treasure thought to be worth millions of pounds.

Image: Tanks Alot

Collector Nick Mead lives in Helmdon, a village in Northamptonshire in the East Midlands, England. And from his farm, he runs Tanks-alot, a business that hires out military vehicles for movies and TV shows, as well as for private events and even driving lessons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Simon Q

Altogether, Mead has some 150 vehicles from around the world, including some used by the British, U.S. and Russian armies. Impressively, he’s the only private collector to own a Challenger 1 – a tank designed in the U.K. and still used in combat to this day.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT