When A Guy Inherited This Old Chest, He Opened It To Reveal A False Bottom Full Of Secrets

Fastened with leather straps and metal clasps, the chest was weighty, solid and secure. It seemed to promise great things. Indeed, what one redditor found inside was so unique and surprising that some awe-struck commenters on the site offered up their congratulations.

The redditor, who goes by the online name of “Innuendoughnut,” had inherited the chest from his great-uncle in September 2014. Moreover, he decided to share photos of its unpacking on the image-sharing website imgur. However, when he finally opened the lid, there was nothing inside but disappointment: an empty space.

Looking closer, however, there was a little something after all – an assortment of household hardware fixtures. This must have been some mistake, unless his great-uncle had an eccentric sense of humor. Innuendoughnut decided to continue searching. Sure enough, he soon found something else.

