When A Bunch Of White Supremacists Took Ancestry Tests, The Results Left Some Of Them Livid

By definition, white supremacists believe that they are superior on the whole to people of color; their belief system also decrees that white people should have power over those of different races. But what happens when those who subscribe to this ideology discover the truth about their ancestries? Well, the consequences are often intriguing – so much so, in fact, that sociologists have started to study white supremacists’ responses to DNA test results.

Since 1996 white supremacists have gathered online at a site called Stormfront, which was originally started by a one-time Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. There, they discuss a range of topics, ranging from theology and homemaking to music and entertainment.

Also up for debate on Stormfront is the issue of DNA testing. At-home kits that use a saliva swab or similar DNA sample have become increasingly popular in recent years as a method of determining genetic make-up. The website’s users have been known to take such tests in order to verify their own roots; for them, entirely European ancestry is often seen as the ideal.

