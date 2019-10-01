Ayanna Williams knows a thing or two about receiving puzzling looks from members of the public. After all, she’s been growing her fingernails for more than two decades now, with her talons reaching a remarkable 18 feet in size. Due to that, she went on to earn a Guinness World Record for her efforts – and once you’ve seen them, you’ll certainly understand why.
This Woman Grew Out Her Fingernails For Decades – And The Unreal Result Set A New World Record
Williams first decided to grow her nails out over 20 years ago, but she didn’t plan on writing her name in the history books. Indeed, the future record holder had no real intention of reaching the lengths that she has done today. She was merely looking to emulate a very important person in her life.