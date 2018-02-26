An Ex-Air Base Worker Has Made Astonishing Claims About A Military Cover-Up Of The Roswell Incident

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the summer of 1947 when perhaps the most controversial of all UFO incidents happened at a ranch near Roswell, New Mexico. And the intrigue surrounding this event continues today, more than 70 years later. Some regard the Roswell incident as a field day for conspiracy cranks. Meanwhile, others see it as evidence that the U.S. government has secrets it wants to keep from its own populace.

The actual events around Roswell in those summer weeks of 1947 are somewhat murky, to say the least. But the whole thing seems to have started when one William Brazel, a farmhand foreman at the Foster Homestead near Roswell, found some unidentified wreckage about 30 miles north of the town.

ADVERTISEMENT

The July 8, 1947 edition of the Roswell Daily Record ran with the front-page headline “RAAF Captures Flying Saucer On Ranch in Roswell Region.” The RAAF was the Roswell Army Air Field, which certainly did exist in 1947. Indeed it’s still there today but renamed the Walker Air Force Base. And the RAAF had issued a press release about the “disc” that Brazel had found.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT