This YouTube Star’s Parents Could Face Severe Punishment After Helping Him Do A Perilous Stunt

By Francesca Lynagh
March 29, 2017
Image: YouTube/Inside Edition
Rocco Piazza is a young boy from the city of Corona, California. The eight-year-old has managed to build up quite a social media presence. In fact, he’s somewhat of a YouTube star. And it’s all thanks to his video channel, Rocco Piazza Vlogs.

Image: Facebook/Rocco Piazza1
It’s here that Piazza regularly posts videos of himself doing bizarre things. Most of the stunts are funny, and some have an element of danger involved. Previous videos display enticing titles such as “KID STUCK INSIDE 6FT BALLOON,” and “KID HEAD INJURY ON SNOWBOARD!”

Image: Instagram/roccopiazza1
So, with headings like that, it’s no surprise that Piazza’s view counts have been steadily increasing. His mom, Holly, is the channel’s producer, according to Inside Edition. She’s clearly a driving force behind the project, but how well has it been doing exactly?

