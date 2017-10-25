Locked away in his bedroom in Boston, Massachusetts, Matthew Weigman had isolated himself from the real world. Born into a life of blindness and poverty, he struggled to connect with his peers. But behind the scenes Weigman lived a secret life – and wielded more power than anyone could imagine.
Weigman was born on April 20, 1990, in East Boston, a diverse neighborhood across the harbor from the city center. Tragically, he was born with optic nerve atrophy, something that rendered him blind from the moment that he entered the world. On top of that, Weigman’s home life was somewhat troubled.
His father was a violent alcoholic who was known to abuse his disabled son. He left the family when Weigman was just five years old, leaving the mother of his three children to care for them on the slim salary of a nurse’s aide. Although Weigman also received a disability allowance, life for the family was tough.
-
When This Mom Was Giving Birth, The Doctor Was Acting Strangely. And Then They Noticed His Feet
-
A Couple Can Have This Idyllic French Island All To Themselves – But There’s A Significant Catch
-
This Blind 14-Year-Old Felt Angry And Alone. Then He Discovered He Had A Freakish Superpower
-
This Man Was Scattering His Grandma’s Ashes When He Spotted A Life In Danger And Sprang Into Action
-
When This Boy Was Lost Amid The Las Vegas Shooting, A Stranger Desperately Tried To Find His Mom
-
This Woman Always Allows Her Dogs To Sleep In Her Bed. But An Expert Ran Tests With Alarming Results
-
This Couple Uncovered Hidden Cameras In Their Airbnb, So They Immediately Called The Police
-
Some Roofers Offered This Homeless Guy A Job, And He Soon Showed Them His True Colors
-
20 Notorious Criminals You Never Knew Were In The FBI Witness Protection Program
-
A Caller Said He Would Kill A Dad’s Daughter. Then The Father Uncovered An Appalling Scheme
-
This Dog Lived In A Scorching Desert For Months. Then Rescuers Discovered The Heartbreaking Reason Why
-
After Their Son Died Because Of Medical Errors, These Devastated Parents Had A Grave Warning For Others