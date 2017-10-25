This Blind 14-Year-Old Felt Angry And Alone. Then He Discovered He Had A Freakish Superpower

ADVERTISEMENT

Locked away in his bedroom in Boston, Massachusetts, Matthew Weigman had isolated himself from the real world. Born into a life of blindness and poverty, he struggled to connect with his peers. But behind the scenes Weigman lived a secret life – and wielded more power than anyone could imagine.

Weigman was born on April 20, 1990, in East Boston, a diverse neighborhood across the harbor from the city center. Tragically, he was born with optic nerve atrophy, something that rendered him blind from the moment that he entered the world. On top of that, Weigman’s home life was somewhat troubled.

His father was a violent alcoholic who was known to abuse his disabled son. He left the family when Weigman was just five years old, leaving the mother of his three children to care for them on the slim salary of a nurse’s aide. Although Weigman also received a disability allowance, life for the family was tough.

