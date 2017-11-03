3 Bodies Were Found Floating In Tampa Bay. Then A Neighbor Recognized The Handwriting On A Note

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 4, 1989, a sailboat was passing under the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, Florida when its crew spotted something floating in the sea. It was the body of a woman, face down in the water. The corpse’s hands and feet were tied, there was a rope around the neck and it was naked from the waist down. A second female body was spotted in exactly the same condition two miles north off the pier at St. Petersburg. And then a third bound female corpse was found floating about 600 feet to the east of the pier.

When the bodies were recovered, all three were found to have other things in common. The victims all had duct tape covering their mouths. And the rope around each of their necks turned out to be attached to concrete blocks. Whoever was responsible for the deaths of the three women had apparently wanted to weigh their corpses down. The intention seemed to have been to sink them to the seabed to prevent their discovery. However, as the women’s bodies had decomposed in the warm summer water, they had evidently bloated with gases and risen to the surface. An autopsy revealed seawater in each set of lungs, proving the women had been thrown in to the ocean alive. And the bodies’ partial nakedness suggested a sexual element to the killings.

The nature of the decomposition meant that the bodies were difficult to identify. But on June 8, a maid at Tampa’s Days Inn reported that a room there had not been occupied for days – despite three women checking in a week earlier. The trio’s luggage had not been unpacked; the bathroom and beds had not been used. Police dusted the motel room and found prints matching those on the unidentified bodies. They belonged to three women from the same family, on vacation from the Midwest – Jo, Michelle and Christe Rogers.

