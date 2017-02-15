In 1993 A 10-Year-Old Boy Buried A Time Capsule – Then 21 Years Later He Returned To Prise It Open

Time capsules have been around for decades – more than a century, in fact. Indeed, one of the earliest examples was buried all the way back in 1900 in Detroit, Michigan. It wasn’t to be opened for another 100 years. And over the decades, people have been burying all kinds of things in the ground, to be dug up and be amazed by years later. So when one man popped open a time capsule he buried in 1993, its contents inspired a wave of nostalgic memories. What’s more, they’ll be familiar to anyone who grew up in the ‘90s.
Back in 1993, 10 year old Aaron Schaefer decided to bury a time capsule containing some of his most prized possessions. The Indiana native wrote that the capsule was not to be opened before 2050 – a date he has since admitted he was “certainly ambitious with.”
Upon opening the capsule in 2014, Schaefer found that it was absolutely crammed with objects. Indeed, his 10 year old self certainly hadn’t wasted any space. He may have totally blown off his original opening date by around 36 years, but he was clearly just too eager to be reminded of what he’d left inside.
