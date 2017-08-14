This U.S. Bridge Is So Terrifying That It’s Causing Drivers To Suffer Panic Attacks

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a bridge in America that puts the fear of death in people. So much so, in fact, that thousands of drivers need help crossing it. The bridge is structurally safe and used by millions of each year. Nonetheless, it evokes feelings of intense dread, sometimes to the point of panic.

Connecting the eastern and western shores of Maryland, the William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial Bridge, known simply as Bay Bridge, runs for 4.3 miles across the Chesapeake Bay. It forms part of two major highways: U.S. Route 50 and 301. And as a vital transport link, it is often busy or congested.

At the time of its opening in 1952, Bay Bridge was the lengthiest continuous over-water structure made from steel and the word’s third longest bridge. Today, it is known more notoriously as one of the most terrifying bridges on earth. And, looking at its design, it’s easy to understand why.

