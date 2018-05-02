The Body Of A Bronze Age Girl Was Discovered In Denmark, And She Lived An Astoundingly Modern Life

ADVERTISEMENT

In a Danish laboratory, a team of archaeologists are studying a set of ancient remains. They’re all that’s left of the Egtved Girl, a teenager who died 3,500 years ago. Using the latest technology, the researchers are finally able to paint a picture of the young woman’s extraordinary life – and the results are fascinating.

Although much about the lives of ancient humans remains a mystery to us, archaeologists are forever finding ways to shine a light on the past. Whether they are excavating ancient settlements or putting forward new theories about forgotten civilizations, they are constantly looking to better understand where we came from.

But every so often, an archeological find comes along that transforms our understanding of the ancient world. And some of the best examples of these are well-preserved bodies, often discovered in peat mires and other acidic environments. Thanks to these, researchers have been able to enjoy invaluable glimpses into how people lived and worked thousands of years ago.

