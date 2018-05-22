This Enormous Bronze Age Grave in Sweden Is The Site Of Two Extraordinary Royal Burials

ADVERTISEMENT

On a peninsula on the southern tip of Sweden, an ancient site sits ravaged by centuries of plunder. Eventually, two men stumble upon something incredible buried within the earth. It’s a double grave dating back more than 3,000 years – and its vast size and unique contents draw visitors to this day.

The province of Scania is the most southerly in all of Sweden, a peninsula and a scattering of islands jutting out into the Baltic Sea. Home to the city of Malmö, it’s connected to Denmark via the contemporary span of the sprawling Øresund Bridge. But in this region, the landscape is also littered with landmarks from a far more ancient time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Across Scania, Bronze Age burial mounds mark the spots where ancient people mapped out their territory and laid their dead to rest. But in Kivik, a small village of less than 1,000 inhabitants located in the south east of the province, a tomb has been discovered that’s unlike anything else in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT