Builders Uncovered A Hidden Crypt – And Inside Lay The Bodies Of Five Lost Religious Icons

When Christopher Woodward received a phone call from builders, he assumed that they must be having problems with the work they were doing. But the phone call was about something far more exciting. Indeed, they’d found an object that had been buried under the ground for hundreds of years.
The builders were working at the Garden Museum in London, which is located in the deconsecrated church of St Mary-at-Lambeth. And that location would turn out to be very important. The museum is next to the official London residence of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Lambeth Palace. What’s more, it also sits across the River Thames from Westminster Abbey.
While the builders were lifting flagstones in the old church, they discovered something unexpected. Indeed, it looked like an entrance to a subterranean room. Although the opening was small, it obviously lead somewhere. Determined to Investigate further, the builders subsequently attached a mobile phone to a stick and lowered it down. And what they saw was incredible.
