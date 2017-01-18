ADVERTISEMENT

With the police banging on his door, Marcel Petiot’s career as a serial killer looked set to come to an abrupt end. He must have known that he couldn’t outrun the law forever. But what if he chose to hide in plain sight? The story of Petiot and his unbelievable attempt to avoid justice is, quite simply, one of the most bizarre episodes in history.

Born on January 17, 1897, in Burgundy, France, Petiot had always been a troubled soul. He allegedly spent his youth as a criminal and a delinquent; he sometimes shot his father’s gun in school, and he apparently badgered classmates for sex from a young age.

However, in March 1914, Petiot – who was then just 17 – went to a psychiatrist, who determined that he was psychologically unstable. And ominously, it was the first of many such diagnoses he would receive over the years.

