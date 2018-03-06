This Californian City Was Once A Boom Town. But Now It Dwells Beneath The Waves

By Rebecca Merriman
March 6, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: via Active Norcal

At the dawn of the twentieth century, things couldn’t have looked better for Kennett, one of California’s most prosperous and successful communities. The thriving town was basking in the glow of the gold rush. What’s more, with gold and copper in the ground nearby, it was attracting the boldest and brightest of the era. All too soon, though, the town would be gone forever.

Image: via Active Norcal

Pictures from the time show a town on the up. While the outskirts of the town included wooden shacks built by new arrivals, Kennett also had a hotel, a post office and a school, as well as dozens of saloons – and much more. Indeed, Kennett was bursting with life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: via eddyfinnso

In its prime, Kennett’s growth had seemed unstoppable. Indeed, it grew from a railroad station to becoming a booming mining town in just a generation. These few images are all that’s now left of the mining town’s golden age, though. The descendants of those who helped to build Kennett no longer live there. In fact, no one does. Kennett gradually became a ghost town and then, one day, it simply vanished forever. Now, all that is left are a few grainy pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT