This Celebrated U.S. Astronaut Got In Big Trouble When He Smuggled A Contraband Item Into Space

ADVERTISEMENT

Just over 50 years ago, NASA launched two men into space in the same craft, a first for the U.S. And the mission would become one of the most infamous in spaceflight history. It turned out, in fact, that one of the astronauts had brought more than his wealth of experience aboard the flight.

John Young was born in September 1930 in San Francisco. He subsequently attended the Georgia Institute of Technology to study Aeronautical Engineering, graduating in 1952 with the highest honors. Young then joined the U.S. Navy, going on to become a helicopter pilot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the completion of his training, Young spent three years at Maryland’s Naval Air Test Center, where his duties included assessing the weapons systems of new aircraft. He subsequently achieved a couple of world speed records in 1962 in the new Phantom II fighter and joined NASA that same year.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT