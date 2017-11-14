A Day After This 16-Year-Old Cheerleader Was Abducted, Police Discovered Her Family’s Charred Remains

It’s a summer afternoon in California, and 16-year-old Hannah Anderson is practicing with her cheerleading squad. But when it’s time to leave she disappears without a trace, sparking a manhunt that will span three countries. The next day, police make a sinister discovery in a San Diego home.
Hannah was born on July 22, 1997, in National City, part of San Diego’s South Bay region in California. When she was seven years old, her parents Christina and Brett had a son, Ethan. While Hannah grew up to be a keen cheerleader, Ethan became an enthusiastic fisherman, who played for his local basketball and football teams.
By August 2013, however, things for the Andersons had started to go awry. Christina and Brett had separated, and Hannah, now 16, and Ethan, 8, were living with their mother in Lakeside, CA. Brett, meanwhile, was away working on the other side of the country in Tennessee.
