In May 2017, a helicopter pilot was flying over a remote stretch of coastline in Western Australia when he spotted a sign made out of rocks: it was the international distress code, “SOS.” Was it the work of some pranksters? Or was it a genuine call for help?
The site, after all, was extremely inaccessible. Swift Bay on Australia’s northwest coast is 620 miles from the nearest city, Broome. The nearest human habitation, meanwhile, is the Kalumburu Aboriginal Community, 75 miles east. Without a boat, a helicopter or a sturdy four-wheel-drive, getting in and out of Swift Bay is a considerable challenge.
What’s more, the bay’s fierce climate – which alternates between tropical wet and dry seasons – makes it an extremely dangerous place to be stranded. Temperatures in the region can reach blistering highs of 112° Fahrenheit in the summer. Further environmental hazards include heavy rain and cyclones.
-
When This Missing Hiker Was Found 7 Days Later, She Revealed The Terrifying Ordeal She’d Endured
-
56 Years After This Saint Died, Officials Exhumed Her Body And Made An Astonishing Discovery
-
There’s A City Of Caves Beneath This Unsuspecting Town – And Most Locals Don’t Even Know About It
-
She Went To The Salon To Sort Her Split Ends – But What The Stylist Did Left Her Stunned.
-
20 Relatives Who Look So Similar It’s Scary
-
Researchers Say People Who Bite Their Nails All Share This Surprising Character Trait
-
Three Months After This Mom Adopted A Little Girl, She Saw An Old Photo And Swore It Wasn’t Her Daughter
-
After This Jock Was Crowned Homecoming King, What He Did To His Classmate Left The Crowd Speechless
-
A Chopper Pilot Spotted This Mysterious SOS Signal. Now Police Think They Have The Answer
-
This Obese Woman Wanted To Hit 1,000lbs, But Then Everything Changed
-
This Guy Dived Into A Murky Hole - And Came Out With A Creature So Big His Cameraman Screamed
-
This Cat Kept Kidnapping The Neighbor's Puppies. Then They Discovered The Jaw-Dropping Reason Why