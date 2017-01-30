ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Intelligence Agency has released 13 million pages of hitherto-inaccessible documents on the internet. Indeed, although most of the 800,000 declassified files had technically been available previously, it was only in January 2017 that the C.I.A. put the whole lot online. Before, curious parties had to visit the National Archives in Maryland, where the files were only accessible on four computers. Now, however, you can search for documents about flying saucers, magicians and cats trained as spies to your heart’s content. So, with that in mind, here are the strangest secrets ever revealed in declassified C.I.A. documents.

19. Uri Geller

Uri Geller, a man who is arguably the world’s top spoon bender, might be a mere entertainer in the eyes of many. However, as the new files show, the C.I.A. took him much more seriously. Indeed, in 1973 scientists at the Stanford Research Institute in California spent eight days testing his psychic capabilities. Speaking to the Telegraph, Geller asserted, “I did many things for the C.I.A…I was asked to stop the heart of a pig.” Let’s hope that was the worst thing they asked him to do.

18. The Stargate Project

But the C.I.A’s investigation into Geller’s powers was just one facet of a wider operation looking at all types of psychic and supernatural phenomena. In fact, the C.I.A. also ran a series of investigations into parapsychology from 1978 to 1995. Given the name “Stargate Project” in 1991, it had 22 personnel at the height of its operations. And as well as spoon bending, the operation considered such subjects as tarot cards and the possibility of walking through walls. The 2009 movie The Men Who Stare at Goats is, in fact, based on the work of Stargate.

