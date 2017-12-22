Cops Found This Girl 12 Years After Her Abduction – But She Had Some Painful News For Her Dad

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a spring evening in Austin, Texas, and Greg Allen is waving goodbye to his four-year-old daughter. But when she doesn’t return after a routine visit to her mom, a terrible truth begins to emerge. The two have fled to Mexico, and Greg begins a 12-year odyssey to bring Sabrina home. Finally, she arrives in the United States – but the reunion is not quite what Greg was hoping for.

Sabrina Allen was born on May 30, 1997, in Austin, the capital of Texas. Her father, Greg, was a scientist doing engineering research at the city’s university. He had met Dara Llorens, Sabrina’s mother, through a dating agency, and the pair fell in love and got married.

However, when Sabrina was three years old, Greg and Dara’s relationship hit the rocks. After a messy divorce, a court ruled that Greg was in the best position to provide their daughter with a stable home. But Dara was not happy with the arrangement, and soon Child Protection Services started asking questions.

