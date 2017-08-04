When A Horrific Crash Left This Car Sliced In Two, Onlookers Couldn’t Believe There’d Be Survivors

ADVERTISEMENT

When vehicles collide at high speed, it’s difficult to predict what the result will be. Two cars that hit each other on Highway 101 near Cloverdale, California, created a spectacular scene that’s hard to believe without seeing for yourself. The two people involved both managed to survive, but how is that possible?

Crashes on the road are one of the leading causes of death in the United States. Over 37,000 people lose their lives in a road collision every single year. A further 2.35 million are injured or even disabled in any given year.

Thus, when a Chevy Impala and a Toyota Sequoia hit each other head-on, the result seemed a foregone conclusion. It was an early May morning when Apol Lansang, 25, collided with Kevin Fenty, 27, who was travelling the other way. California Highway Patrol said Fenty in the Sequoia had drifted across lanes.

