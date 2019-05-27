23 Years After A Child Said He Witnessed His Mom’s Murder, He Made A Gruesome Discovery In His Yard

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Fraser was just three years old in 1993. At that time, he lived with his mother Bonnie Haim and his father Michael Haim in Jacksonville, Florida. His young mom doted on him, but she had grown unhappy in her five-year marriage to his father. So much so, in fact, that she was planning to leave him.

Bonnie had planned her exit from her abusive husband meticulously. She put money away for her escape and found a new place for herself and Aaron to live. However, little did she know that she would never make it to the new life she had worked out for the two of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s because in January 1993 Bonnie vanished practically without a trace. And worryingly, her three-year-old son claimed that he had witnessed his mother’s murder. But given his young age, Aaron’s dreadful claims were largely disregarded. But some two decades after Bonnie’s disappearance, Aaron made a gruesome discovery in his backyard.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT