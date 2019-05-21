31 Years After This Woman’s Son Was Abducted, New England Police Made A Startling Discovery

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s June 1987 in Toronto, Canada, and two-year-old Jermaine Allan Mann suddenly disappears without a trace. For more than three decades, the child’s mother, Lyneth, is left to wonder what has become of her beloved son. Then, police in Connecticut uncover a secret identity, and they finally reveal the terrible truth.

Born in 1985 to Jamaican-Canadian Lyneth and her partner, Allan, Jermaine was just a baby when his parents decided to separate. But despite Jermaine’s turbulent family situation, Lyneth remembers him as a happy and energetic boy. According to her, he was blessed with huge brown eyes, had a penchant for grapes and enjoyed dancing along to the radio.

Although Lyneth and Allan called it quits in 1986, Jermaine continued to see his father during organized visitations. And it was for one of these arranged meetups that on June 24, 1987, Allan was in Toronto, Canada. According to the plan, he was supposed to return the boy to a dollar store on Islington Avenue in the north of the city.

