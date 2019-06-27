The Truth About The Death Of Bonnie And Clyde – And Why One Of Them Died In Their Socks

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s May 1934 and Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow are running out of time. The authorities and the public want them dead. And the couple have no idea that they’re walking into an ambush when they arrive in Shreveport, Louisiana. Officers hide in the bushes, ready to fire 130 rounds into the criminal lovers’ car.

Both Bonnie and Clyde died that day, their bodies full of holes from bullets that struck them each 25 to 50 times. And yet, amid such a gruesome scene, one small detail stood out. One of the gangsters wore just a pair of socks, no shoes, and they did so for good reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

The connection between Bonnie Elizabeth Parker and Clyde Chestnut Barrow was instantly palpable. In fact, some historians say the 19-year-old Bonnie felt so smitten with Clyde, 20, that she didn’t hesitate in joining him on his life of crime. Indeed, she had some experience in the area – her first husband would remain behind bars for life after a murder conviction.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT