A Woman Said She And Her Dead Co-Worker Had Been Attacked – But Police Grew Suspicious Of Her Story

It’s a Saturday morning in March 2011 in the suburban city of Bethesda, Maryland. And soon, the streets will soon be filled with weekend shoppers. But in one high-end yoga store, a terrible discovery awaits. Inside are two beaten and bloody employees – one dead and one miraculously alive. But as police begin to investigate, they realize that not everything is as it seems.

Founded in 1998 in Vancouver, Canada, the athletic clothing retailer Lululemon athletica inc. is known around the world for its products – particularly its yoga pants and accessories. And although some have criticized the high prices in their stores, there are plenty of customers who remain devoted to the popular brand.

In fact, Lululemon utilizes a technique known as holistic guerilla marketing to shape an entire sense of identity around its brand. And to many devotees, their next transaction is as much about buying into a lifestyle as it is about purchasing a pair of pants. But in March 2011 the retailer’s image suffered a terrible blow.

