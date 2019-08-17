A Colorado Man Built A “Killdozer” And Took To The Streets On A Terrifying Revenge Rampage

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2004 Marvin Heemeyer, an owner of a muffler shop, set out on a mission of vengeance. Following a disagreement with the authorities in the town of Granby, Colorado he was left absolutely furious. And so, in response, he got to work creating a vehicle with terrifyingly destructive capabilities.

Born in South Dakota in October 1951, Heemeyer moved to Granby in around 1994, according to a neighbor. And several of those closest to him said he was a seemingly pleasant fellow. His sibling, Ken, even reportedly went so far as to claim that Heemeyer would have “[bent] over backwards for anyone.”

Heemeyer had also gained something of a reputation around Granby for his ability to modify snowmobiles. Apparently, he was the owner of the quickest such vehicle in the whole town. He also came to be referred to locally as “Marv the Muffler Man,” in reference to the television advertisements he conducted for his muffler store.

