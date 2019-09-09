Would you want to live in a house that was once the site of an appalling crime? That was the question posed by the listing of 3311 Waverly Drive, Los Angeles, in July 2019. And it was quickly answered, as a buyer snapped up the infamous address within weeks of it hitting the market – 50 years after the Manson Family paid the house a fatal visit.
50 Years After The Manson Family’s Killing Spree, The Infamous Murder House Has Been Sold
The property has been described as a “quintessential L.A. home,” but few typical Los Angeles houses share the dark history of 3311 Waverly Drive. In August 1969 its residents were brutally murdered by members of the Manson Family. And five decades later, the house is still standing, but its owners are finally moving on.