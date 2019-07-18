The Death Of This Sex Symbol’s Husband Triggered One Of Hollywood’s Most Sordid Mysteries

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s September 5, 1932, and a gardener stumbles across Paul Bern’s lifeless body in his Beverly Hills home. Two months earlier, the Hollywood producer married the screen siren Jean Harlow, earning the envy of men across the globe. But now, he appears to have taken his own life, in a mystery that continues to haunt Hollywood to this day.

Born in March of 1911, in Missouri’s Kansas City, Harlean Harlow Carpenter was the daughter of Mont Clair, a dentist, and Jean, a young woman from a wealthy family. And as a child, she earned herself the sobriquet “The Baby” – a nickname that would follow her into adulthood. Meanwhile, when she was just 11 years old, her parents divorced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the little girl was reportedly close to her father, Jean gained full custody of her after the divorce. And with her young daughter in tow, she relocated to Hollywood in California. There, she hoped to realize her dreams of becoming an actor. At 34 years of age, however, the mom was deemed too old to launch a career.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT