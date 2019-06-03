A Doctor Performed CPR On This Synagogue Shooting Victim – But He Didn’t Know She Was His Wife

ADVERTISEMENT

In April 2019 a gunman walked into a synagogue at Poway, California, and opened fire. Panic reigned and people ran for cover as the man, equipped with what appeared to be an assault rifle, sprayed shots into the Chabad establishment. Four worshippers were hit, leaving one, a woman, lying motionless on the floor.

Despite the chaos, Howard Kaye, a doctor who had been attending the service at the house of worship, gave emergency help to the stricken woman. But there was to be a horrible surprise for him. And moreover, the outcome of that April day would leave the community he is a part of reeling.

Meanwhile, Oscar Stewart, an Iraq veteran from nearby Rancho Bernardo, took action of his own. He took off after the gunman, shouting at him. Stewart told U.K. newspaper The Guardian that he had frightened the shooter off. He said, “I yelled at him and he dropped his weapon and he ran out. He looked scared.”

