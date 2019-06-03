This Hollywood Actress’ Body Was Found In Her Yard – And Her Co-Star Knew Who The Killer Was

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s October 1982 in California, and actors Dominique Dunne and David Packer are rehearsing in her home in West Hollywood. But after an angry visitor arrives on the doorstep, David discovers Dominique’s lifeless body on the ground. Days later, she dies in hospital, launching one of the era’s most infamous murder trials.

Born in October 1925 in Hartford, Connecticut, Dominique’s father Dominick came from a wealthy Irish Catholic background. Later, his younger brother John Gregory would grow up to become a successful novelist and critic, marrying and starting a family with the American journalist Joan Didion. A noted writer herself, the latter was known for her work on the decline of the American dream.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Dominick developed his own successful career, becoming a noted film and TV producer, before turning his hand to both writing and journalism. And in 1954 he married Ellen Beatriz Griffin, an actress known by the nickname Lenny. Together, the pair moved to New York, before settling in Beverly Hills in California.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT