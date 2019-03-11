Decades After His Father Mysteriously Disappeared, A Man Made A Disturbing Discovery In His Basement

By Annie Price
March 11, 2019
In 1961 George Carroll mysteriously disappeared from his Long Island residence, never to be seen again. His vanishing haunted his four children for decades after. And it wasn’t until almost six decades later that George’s youngest son Mike made a shocking discovery in the basement of the Carroll family home.

George was born back in 1934. When he had grown up, he fought in the Korean War, which took place between 1950 and 1953. However, by 1961 George had settled in Lake Grove, Long Island, in the state of New York. There he lived in a little house on a suburban road named Olive Street.

By that point, the Carroll family consisted of George, his wife Dorothy, and their four children: Patricia, Jean, Steven, and Mike. The Carroll kids were all fairly young in 1961. The eldest Patricia was nine years old, while youngest Mike had been born just a few months earlier. However, despite their tender ages, the year would have a huge impact on the Carroll children.

