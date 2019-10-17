It’s a cold morning in Pennsylvania, and contractors are hard at work outside a Pittsburgh home. But when they look beneath the deck of the century-old property, they discover something sinister buried in the dirt. For decades, a strange mystery has haunted the neighborhood – and now the grim truth has finally been revealed.
54 Years After A Mom Vanished Without a Trace, Workers Made An Astonishing Discovery In Her Yard
Built at the beginning of the 20th century, the two-story, red-brick house sits on Black Street in the northeast of the city. And in 2018 it was the subject of a substantial renovation project. But when the owners instructed workmen to tackle the rear of the property, something that would forever taint their dream home was uncovered.