The Bodies Of Five Children Seemingly Vanished In A Fire, So The Family Hired A Private Investigator

George Sodder moved from Italy to the United States in 1895, and it seemed as though he was living the American dream. He started a thriving business and got married to fellow Italian-American named Jennie. Then, the couple welcomed a total of ten children, starting with their first child John in 1923.

But the life that the Sodders had built, sadly, wasn’t to last. On Christmas Eve 1945 their home burned to the ground and five of their ten children vanished in flames. Without answers from police, they hired a private investigator – and the mystery surrounding the fire still exists today.

Between 1880 and 1914 around four million Italians immigrated to the United States in search of the opportunity promised there. Thirteen-year-old Giorgio Soddu – later, George Sodder – arrived in 1895 from Sardinia, Italy, alongside his older brother. But straight after young Geroge got through customs upon arriving at Ellis Island, his brother turned around and traveled home.

