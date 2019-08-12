This Teen Helped A Less Able Relative To Flee A Gunman, But Her Actions Had Fatal Consequences

ADVERTISEMENT

In July 2019 teenager Keyla Salazar tried to help one of her relatives escape a mass shooter, leading to a tragic conclusion.

For many people across the world, there are few things better than spending a day out with their family. With that in mind, the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California is ideal for large groups over the summer every year. Tragically, though, a horrific shooting marked the 2019 event.

In August 2019, two mass shootings occurred in the U.S. in the space of around 24 hours. The first occurred in El Paso, Texas, which resulted in the deaths of over 20 people. Following that, another shooting took place in Dayton, Ohio, the next day, with the gunman killing nine individuals.

However, just a few days before those incidents, another tragedy struck in California. At that time, visitors were enjoying the last day of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, a yearly event that brings together thousands of people. Keyla Salazar and her family were among that number in the late afternoon.

