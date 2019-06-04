This Model Was About To Make It In Hollywood. Then She Vanished On The Way To A Shoot

ADVERTISEMENT

Linda Sobek speaks to her mother on the morning of November 16, 1995, but she doesn’t actually have much time to talk. That’s because the in-demand model receives a request to take part in an imminent shoot. And while Sobek already has a costume fitting for an upcoming part on TV scheduled later that day and a host of other appointments, she says yes to the gig. Little does the beautiful blonde know, though, that it will be her last.

You see, Sobek makes a mistake: she doesn’t tell anyone where she’s going that day or even who has hired her for the assignment. Perhaps it’s the last-minute nature of the job that stops her from taking her usual precautions, or maybe it’s just bad luck. But either way, Sobek quickly gathers the clothes that she needs for the shoot and heads out.

Later that day, although Sobek had assured her mother that she’d phone, the line stays silent. Little do the model’s family members or friends realize, however, that this promise will be the last that anyone hears from her. That’s because, after setting out for her first photoshoot of the day, Sobek vanishes.

