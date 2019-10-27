23 Years After A Hospital Worker Vanished, Police Discovered DNA That Could Crack The Case

After 23 years, hundreds of statements and several arrests, police are finally on the cusp of a major breakthrough in Melanie Hall’s case. The British hospital worker disappeared back in 1996, and no one has been able to figure out what happened to her. But now detectives have uncovered new DNA evidence – and it may just solve the mystery once and for all.
After 23 years, hundreds of statements and several arrests, police are finally on the cusp of a major breakthrough in Melanie Hall’s case. The British hospital worker disappeared back in 1996, and no one has been able to figure out what happened to her. But now detectives have uncovered new DNA evidence – and it may just solve the mystery once and for all.
According to Melanie’s father, Steve, she was a “young, vibrant daughter.” In 2009 he told the BBC that the hospital clerical worker from Bradford-on-Avon, England, had a “future in front of her.” And yet Steve never got to see what his child would make of her life: these hopes vanished along with Melanie on June 9, 1996.