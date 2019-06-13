In 1970 Hikers Found A Body In A Remote Valley, And The Autopsy Pointed To Both Suicide And Murder

ADVERTISEMENT

Trekking through the woods outside of Bergen, Norway, a father guides his two daughters to a hill overlooking the Isdalen valley. As the lush forest gives way to a clearing, one of the girls, just 12 years old at the time, notices something laying in the rocky slope nearby. It’s a woman – and she has died in a horrific manner.

The woman’s body has been burned, her arms outstretched in what investigators would later describe as a fencing position. And the family who found her doesn’t have a cell phone, so they can’t call the police right away. Instead, they make their way back through the forest, all the while hoping that the woman’s killer isn’t lurking somewhere around them.

ADVERTISEMENT

One year later, 18 people gather to lay the woman to rest, although none of them know who she is. Instead, they’re the police officers who have worked tirelessly to identify her, to figure out why she ended up burned in the middle of the forest. They soon shelve their investigation, but the mystery of her death continues to hang over them and the journalists who wrote about her. And all these years later, the unsolved case still grabs attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT