40 Years After Karen Klaas Was Strangled With Pantyhose, DNA Evidence Revealed The Real Killer

Karen Klaas’ friends stand at the back door of her California home, calling out for her. They hear a muffled cry in response, a shocking sound that sends them running in fear. Racing around from the back of the house to the front, they see a man exiting the front door. Little do they know, he has just strangled Klaas – and it will take 40 years for investigators to figure out who he is.

But before we delve further into the tragic events of January 30, 1976, let’s discover a bit more about Klaas. While attending California’s Santa Ana High School, she counted Bill Medley as her best friend. Things took a romantic turn when she showed up at one of Medley’s shows – he just so happened to be a musician, both a solo artist and a part of the duo The Righteous Brothers.

Medley recalled to People magazine in 2017 how he peered out into the crowd and saw someone familiar. He said, “Of all the people that were standing in the audience, I just could see her smiling face and I said, ‘Wow. That’s Karen.’ So I got her number and I asked her out and there you go.”

