This Girl Didn’t Know Why Her Face Was On A Milk Carton. Then Her Neighbor Saw The Chilling Photo

When seven-year-old Bonnie Lohman and her stepfather reached the dairy aisle on their grocery run, something caught her eye – she saw a picture of her own face plastered on the side of a milk carton. She didn’t know why it was there, but her neighbor eventually saw it, too, and they knew exactly what it meant.

In the 1970s police forces nationwide had been reluctant to step in when a noncustodial parent took their child from a custodial parent. Officers tended to view such situations as domestic disputes, rather than as actual kidnappings. And this left the deserted parents feeling frustrated and upset.

Eventually, though, these parents found strength and got to work. So they began by differentiating their situation from kidnapping – calling it child snatching instead. Then, they formed advocacy groups and created pamphlets full of photos of snatched kids. They shared this information with school officials, hoping to find children whose names had been changed by their noncustodial parents.

