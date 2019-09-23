Inside the brown brick walls of Lansing Correctional Facility, Richard Jones’s long ordeal is finally coming to an end. For 17 years, he has been incarcerated in the Kansas prison, serving time for a robbery that he did not commit. But now, investigators have found a new and very plausible suspect for the crime; one who fits the bill for a remarkable reason.
This Man Was Locked Up For Over A Decade. Then Investigators Discovered His Criminal Lookalike
Back in 2000, Jones was found guilty of a violent theft that took place in a Walmart parking lot the previous year. And despite a lack of concrete evidence linking him to the crime, he was sentenced to just short of 20 years behind bars. At the time, eyewitnesses identified him as the culprit – but could they have made a terrible mistake?