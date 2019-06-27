After Spending 42 Years Locked Up For Murder, Two Florida Men Wiped Away Tears In Court

ADVERTISEMENT

For 42 years Clifford Williams Jr. and Hubert Nathan Myers maintained their innocence while imprisoned on murder convictions. But given their life sentences, it seemed unlikely that they would taste freedom again. So, after a court hearing in 2019, the two men couldn’t contain their emotions.

In the early hours of May 2, 1976, Williams and his younger nephew Myers were attending a friend’s birthday celebration in Jacksonville, Florida. It was presumably meant to be a joyful occasion, but little the pair know that their presence at the party would vastly change the course of their lives.

As Williams and Myers celebrated with other partygoers, the sound of gunshots disrupted the frivolities. Upon hearing the commotion, those attending the birthday bash rushed outside so see what was going on. And among the confused onlookers were Williams and Myers, who had no idea that their lives were about to change.

