In the early hours of an April morning, a tired police officer reaches to answer the ringing phone. Over the past year, a series of bloody murders has left the Californian city of Santa Cruz in the grip of terror. Now, someone is ready to confess – but the man on the phone is not a stranger to the authorities, and his terrible story is almost impossible to believe.
After A Serial Killer Befriended Some Cops, They Thought His Horrific Confession Was A Joke
In May 1972 students began disappearing in mysterious circumstances – presumed victims of the so-called Co-ed Killer. And while police struggled to catch the person responsible, they shared theories over drinks in the Jury Room, a local cop bar. But could the culprit have been staring them in the face the whole time?