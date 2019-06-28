Five Weeks After A Student Went Missing, Surveillance Footage Led Police To A Disturbing Discovery

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s late August 2018, and a young man is leading investigators to the place where he says he left a body. The group drives through the countryside of central Iowa, a quiet rural area. It is guided by the man, who is using his phone to retrace a route that he says he took a month before.

The cars pull up alongside a cornfield, more or less indistinguishable from any in Poweshiek County. Investigators pile out and urge the man who has led them here to show them the place. No doubt they have to steel themselves, to be ready for what he promises that they will find.

The young man leads the group through the corn, traipsing a couple dozen yards into it. They push aside the swaying heads of grain as they walk, until finally the man stops by a pile of corn leaves. Under the vegetation is a woman’s body. She has clearly passed some time ago.

