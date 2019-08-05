Hugh Hefner Told A Playboy Model To Leave Her Abusive Husband – But She Met Him One Final Time

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Snider’s roommates have noticed his bedroom door is closed, but they wait three hours to open it. They then crack it to check on the Canadian, estranged from his wife at the time. When they do, they instantly see something they’ll never forget. Inside, blood spatters cover the walls and bodies are lying on the floor of a gruesome crime scene.

On February 29, 1960, Simon and Nelly Hoogstraten welcomed their daughter Dorothy Ruth into the world. Years later, the world would get to know her by her stage name, Dorothy Stratten. But, at that point, she was just a young girl growing up in Vancouver, British Columbia, to Dutch parents.

By the time she turned three, however, Stratten’s life would change dramatically. That year, her father deserted her family, which had grown to include her younger brother, John. Stratten’s mother remarried, but she divorced her second husband too. This left Stratten longing for a father figure as she continued to grow up.

