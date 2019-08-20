After A Top Scientist Disappeared In Greece, Cops Made A Disturbing Discovery In An Abandoned Bunker

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s July on the Greek island of Crete, and Dr. Suzanne Eaton, 59, has left colleagues baffled. For you see, the normally punctual biologist is absent from a science conference that she had attended two days ago. But as police search for the former University of California scientist, two cave explorers stumble across something sinister underground.

Born two days before Christmas in Oakland, CA, 1959, Suzanne was delivered to mother Glynda, wrapped in a festive stocking. And from that moment on, her family says that she showed an exceptional interest in the world around her. In fact, it seemed clear that she was destined for a career in science from a young age.

As a youngster, Suzanne’s role model was actually Spock – the Star Trek character known for his rationality. However, she fostered a love of the arts as well. And when she was just eight years old, she began learning to play the piano. Eventually, she would become an accomplished musician.

