Serena Williams Spoke Up About Her Sister’s Murder – And Has Good Reason For Sharing Her Heartbreak

When Serena Williams’ older sister was shot dead in 2003, it was a devastating loss for the tennis legend. Indeed, it was a subject that she struggled to talk about for many years. Sixteen years on, however, Williams has finally opened up on her personal heartbreak. And she has good reasons to share her story.

For most people, serial tennis champion Serena Williams requires little introduction. However, her older sister, Yetunde Price, is perhaps a little less familiar to the public. She’s someone to whom Williams was once incredibly close, though, and for a short time served as the tennis star’s PA.

However, Price was brutally murdered in Los Angeles in September 2003, when she was shot as she sat in a stationary SUV. Her sister’s killing was an incident that deeply affected Williams, who was just 21 years old at the time. Nevertheless, it’s an event she has rarely talked about, at least not publicly. Until now, that is.

